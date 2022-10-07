Company Briefs: Fei Siong Group

Fei Siong Group

Food and beverage operator Fei Siong Group has snagged an exclusive franchise deal to take over the operations of fried-chicken chain Popeyes in Singapore. The agreement with Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Asia-Pacific, a unit of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), gives Fei Siong the right to develop and operate new Popeyes restaurants here. RBI is a Canadian-American multinational fast food company that owns brands such as Burger King. Newly registered entity Fei Siong Fast Food plans to "refresh and modernise" Popeyes outlets here.

BUSINESS TIMES

Honda

Honda Motor said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40 per cent at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans, as the company battles with persistent supply chain and logistical problems. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20 per cent in October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will lower production plans by about 40 per cent for the month.

The automaker said last month it would cut vehicle production at Suzuka by 40 per cent and Saitama by 30 per cent in early October.

REUTERS

Boeing

China has traditionally split aircraft orders evenly between Airbus and Boeing. Recently though, there's been a shift against the American half of the world's plane-making duopoly.

Boeing missed out on a 40-plane deal in September, following an even bigger hit in July, when China ordered nearly 300 Airbus aircraft worth about US$37 billion (S$52.8 billion) at sticker prices. The misses reinforce how simmering US-Sino political tensions continue to complicate the dealmaking landscape for Boeing.

BLOOMBERG