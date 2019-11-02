Company Briefs: Nissan

Nissan

Nissan Motor yesterday appointed American Stephen Ma as its next chief financial officer and said executive vice-president of external and government affairs Hitoshi Kawaguchi and other veteran executives were stepping down, reported Reuters, in a shake-up that one source said marked a "generational change".

The announcement comes just weeks after the Japanese company named the head of its China business, Mr Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive.

Following the ouster of its chairman Carlos Ghosn almost a year ago, Nissan has been battered by scandals, plunging profits and tensions with top shareholder Renault.

The company said Mr Ma, its global controller who is turning 49 this month, would become its next chief financial officer, making him one of the highest ranking non-Japanese at the firm. He will replace Mr Hiroshi Karube.

Olam

Agri and food giant Olam International has completed its acquisition of Nigerian flour and pasta manufacturer Dangote Flour Mills for 120 billion naira (S$450 million). This was after it obtained approval from Dangote shareholders for the scheme arrangement, which sees Olam subsidiary Crown Flour Mills acquiring all of Dangote's shares.

Trading in Dangote shares have been placed on full suspension and the company will consequently be delisted from the Nigerian stock exchange's main board.

The acquisition amount was changed from 130 billion naira to 120 billion naira in an addendum announced on Aug 5. This was following adjustments for Dangote's net working capital and net debt as of March 31, along with excluding existing shares held by Crown Flour Mills.

Resources Prima Group

Catalist-listed Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group yesterday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Thng Tien Lung will be leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

Mr Thng, 48, will leave the company on Dec 7.

He was named CFO on Feb 11. He also sits on the boards of three of Resources Prima's subsidiaries - Energy Prima, RPG Trading and RPG Logistics - and will cease to be a director for those firms when he leaves the group.

His predecessor John Watson, 67, had resigned in November last year for health reasons after about four years as CFO.