Company Briefs: Allied Tech

Embattled Allied Tech is set to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 13, in response to a requisition notice from two shareholders to oust the chief executive and chairman as directors.

The notice was issued on May 9 by existing shareholder Lin Tah Hwa and executive director Kenneth Low, who both hold more than 10 per cent of Allied Tech's shares. As at May 9, Mr Lin owns 168 million shares and Mr Low owns 100 million shares, representing a total of 15.1 per cent of the company.

Funding Societies, South-east Asia's biggest digital financing platform for small and medium-sized firms, said it is buying Singapore-based payment firm CardUp as part of its expansion. The company did not disclose the value of the transaction, saying the amount is subject to regulatory approvals.

The purchase will compliment Funding Societies' lending products and allow its users to manage expenses, receive payments, and borrow funds on a single platform, it said in a statement.

LG Energy Solution, the world's second-largest electric car battery maker, is reviewing plans to build a 1.7 trillion won (S$1.8 billion) plant in Arizona as surging material prices inflate the costs of the project. Given "unprecedented economic conditions and investment circumstances" in the United States, LG Energy is currently evaluating various investment options, the company said in response to a Chosun Ilbo report that it had decided to reconsider the project as construction cost has increased and amid concerns over weakening battery demand.

