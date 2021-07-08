Company briefs:Prime US Reit

Prime US Reit

The manager of Prime US Reit will issue new units under its distribution reinvestment plan at 83.2 US cents per unit, it said yesterday.

It had earlier applied for a distribution reinvestment plan for the cumulative distribution of 3.42 cents per unit in the real estate investment trust, for the period of Jan 1 to July 5. The price represents a 0.5 per cent discount to the adjusted volume-weighted average trading price per unit for each of the 10 market days leading up to and ending on Monday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

British Airways

British Airways settled a British class-action lawsuit involving hundreds of thousands of customers caught up in a 2018 data breach.

The settlement, for an undisclosed sum, followed the leak of the personal data of 420,000 customers and staff, including bank details and contact information. The deal between IAG-owned British Airways and law firm PGMBM does not include any admission of liability by the airline.

BLOOMBERG

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining will spend 47 billion yen (S$572 million) to boost production of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, to meet high demand.

Japan's biggest nickel smelter will build a new plant in western Japan and expand production capacity of precursor material at its Harima refinery in Hyogo prefecture, with the aim of completing the work in 2025. About 40 billion yen of the 47 billion yen outlay will go to the new plant, and the remainder will be used in Harima.

REUTERS