Company Briefs:Aviva

Aviva

Aviva said it will retain its Chinese joint venture and assets in Singapore while continuing to explore options for some other businesses in Asia, reported Bloomberg.

"Aviva's Singapore and China business units delivered double digit operating profit growth in 2018 and are earning attractive returns," according to a statement yesterday. "Both countries are expected to pay dividends to group centre in 2019."

The London-based insurer conducted a "thorough review" of its options in Singapore, including seeking offers for the business, the statement said. Its joint venture in China was retained because of its "high growth prospects" and the scale of the Chinese market.

Aviva said in August it was reviewing its Asian businesses as part of chief executive Maurice Tulloch's turnaround plan. Firms, including Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group and Canada's Manulife Financial, were vying to buy Aviva's assets in Singapore and Vietnam, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While Aviva was seeking about US$3 billion (S$4 billion) from the two assets combined, the valuation could come slightly lower, the people said. The company is continuing to explore "strategic" options for its Vietnam business and operations in Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Emirates Airline

Emirates Airline said yesterday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 wide-body aircraft in a US$16 billion (S$21.7 billion) deal, as it reorganises its fleet after cutting orders of the A380 superjumbo, reported AFP.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for US$16 billion," the carrier's chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow, adding that delivery would begin from May 2023.

Emirates serves a global network spanning over 158 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stands at 261 large aircraft, including 113 Airbus A380 superjumbos and 158 Boeing 777 planes. Its move earlier this year to cut 39 aircraft from its total A380 orders prompted Airbus to pull the plug on the costly plane. At the time, Emirates said it would buy smaller A330 and A350 models instead in a deal worth US$21.4 billion.

The airline said yesterday's announcement "replaces the heads of agreement signed in February where Emirates announced its intent to purchase 30 A350s and 40 A330neos."

Sheikh Ahmed said the decision "follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans". The airline said the A350 will enable it to serve a range of new markets, including on long-haul routes up to 15 hours of flying time from its base in Dubai.