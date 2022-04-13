Company briefs

Zilingo

Zilingo, one of Singapore's high-profile start-ups, has suspended chief executive Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company's accounting, according to sources.

The company, which supplies technology to apparel merchants and factories, had been trying to raise US$150 million (S$204 million) to US$200 million with help from Goldman Sachs Group when investors began to question its finances as part of the due diligence process. The talks, which could have boosted Zilingo's valuation to more than $1 billion, have stalled.

BLOOMBERG

Asos

Asos, the British online fashion retailer, said its full-year earnings goal is at risk from accelerating inflation and disruption from Russia's war in Ukraine.

It said it is maintaining its forecast for the fiscal year ending in August, except for the loss of business due to a suspension of sales in Russia. It said the economy has worsened since it gave the guidance in October and there is more risk than normal in the second half.

Asos' winning position in online retail during Covid-19 lockdowns was weakened by stores reopening, shopping habits normalising and supply-chain delays.

BLOOMBERG

Epic Games

Epic Games said it had raised US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) from Sony Group Corp and the family-owned holding company behind the Lego Group, valuing the Fortnite creator at US$31.5 billion.

Sony, an existing investor, and the Kirkbi investment company each invested US$1 billion, Epic said, with the fund-raising to help advance a metaverse partnership the company had entered into with the Lego Group earlier this month.

Metaverse broadly refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices.

REUTERS