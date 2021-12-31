Company briefs: Yoma Strategic; Credit Suisse; ST Engineering

Yoma Strategic

Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp will take up a 20.2 per cent stake in mainboard-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings.

This is as Yoma Strategic's second tranche of placement shares was restructured into a perpetual loan which can be redeemed only by way of allotment and issuance of ordinary shares in its capital.

The firms have converted Ayala's five-year loan to Yoma Strategic, together with accrued interest, into a perpetual loan of US$49.1 million (S$66.5 million) under a restructured loan agreement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Credit Suisse

A preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse found that its chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July during a visit to Britain when the country's Covid-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. It is the second time the Portuguese banker, who joined the Swiss bank in April to clean up its culture following a string of scandals, has been found to have broken coronavirus curbs.

An audit committee on the bank's board will now investigate and decide if any further action needs to be taken, the sources said.

REUTERS

ST Engineering

Halter Marine, ST Engineering's shipbuilding business in Pascagoula, Mississippi, has been awarded a second Polar Security Cutter (PSC) contract by the US Department of the Navy.

In a press statement yesterday, ST Engineering said the fixed-price incentive-firm contract will be for a second US Coast Guard (USCG) PSC, with Halter Marine as the prime contractor.

The PSC is a multi-year Department of Homeland Security Level 1 investment. It is a USCG major system initiative to acquire up to three multi-mission PSCs.

THE BUSINESS TIMES