Company briefs

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, together with its subsidiaries, has clinched orders for four 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container ships from repeat customer Pacific International Lines.

This brings the total number of new orders secured this year to US$990 million (S$1.39 billion), for 16 vessels.

The shipping company said on Wednesday that the new ships will be delivered progressively in 2025.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Crown Resorts

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts yesterday named Wynn Macau operations head Ciaran Carruthers as its chief executive, replacing Mr Steve McCann weeks after its US$6.3 billion (S$8.8 billion) takeover by private equity Blackstone.

Mr McCann took over the top job in June last year andled the company through a tough time when its licences were suspended or put under supervision after probes in three Australian states. He also oversaw its flagship Sydney casino win back its gaming licence after a money-laundering scandal for several years.

REUTERS

Decathlon

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon yesterday launched a new Data Lab in Singapore to develop new digital services for Decathlon International and incubate data projects in collaboration with partners such as Sport Singapore (SportSG), research agencies and schools.

Located in the Kallang Alive district, close to the Decathlon Singapore Lab flagship store, it will house Decathlon's digital teams such as data experts, software developers and designers, e-commerce, network and security team, industry partners and students.

THE BUSINESS TIMES