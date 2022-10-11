Company Briefs: Yangzijiang Financial OpenSea H&M

Yangzijiang Financial

The new head of funds for Yangzijiang Financial is Ms Wu Menglin, previously GIC's vice-president of private equity funds and co-investments. She will lead the due diligence and selection process of the group's investments in international funds outside of China, said Yangzijiang Financial on Monday.

In her 10-year stint at GIC, Ms Wu managed fund investments in Asia and co-investments in sectors including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, consumer, technology, media and telecommunications, fintech, and business services.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

OpenSea

The latest in a spate of C-suite departures comes from non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, where Mr Brian Roberts has exited from the post of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job.

Mr Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft, said in a LinkedIn post that he will be an adviser to OpenSea.

The digital-asset sector has shed US$2 trillion (S$2.8 trillion) in value since a November 2021 peak.

OpenSea announced major job cuts in July.

BLOOMBERG

H&M

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is considering charging for online returns amid a series of efficiency measures to reduce surging costs.

The company is trying out the fees in Norway in the coming days, embracing a measure that is becoming more common among rivals, chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said.

A spokesman said a trial in the United Kingdom is possible at a later date as the company assesses which markets it could test such charges.

BLOOMBERG