Company Briefs : Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp posted a steep drop in second-quarter revenue yesterday as the world's biggest smartphone market shrank, hit by strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Sales fell 20 per cent year on year to 70.17 billion yuan (S$14.3 billion), missing estimates and marking a steeper decline from the previous quarter, when the company posted its first-ever revenue drop since listing.

Net income fell 67 per cent to 2.08 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates.

REUTERS

Starbucks

Starbucks chief operating officer John Culver will leave the company as the coffee chain undergoes a broader leadership overhaul.

Mr Culver will step down from his current role on Oct 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of this year.

Starbucks will eliminate the COO role, with day-to-day business operations now reporting to the chief executive officer.

BLOOMBERG

SAS

Scandinavian airline SAS has suspended 1,700 flights in the coming months, due partly to a two-week pilot strike in July over collective agreements and delayed aircraft deliveries.

SAS, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, grounded some 3,700 flights during the crippling strike, which the airline said put the carrier's future in doubt. SAS said yesterday that 1,700 flights, roughly 4 per cent of the total number of flights, had been cancelled in September and October. Travellers had been informed and rebooked to other flights, it said.

REUTERS