Company Briefs: Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Shares in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi surged more than 10 per cent in Hong Kong yesterday after a United States judge removed it from a blacklist that barred American companies from investing in it.

The firm's stock price has been hammered since mid-January, when then US President Donald Trump included it in a group the White House considered a threat to US national security. But US District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled last Friday that the Defence Department and the Treasury "have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

Oceanus Group

Oceanus Group has refuted rumours about a purported move to the Catalist board, an investigation into the group's financials, and its management being in a "pump-and-dump" scheme involving the group's shares, calling them "untrue and misleading information".

The seafood supplier said last Friday it will investigate the rumours, which have been circulating on instant messaging platforms and online forums, and pursue "all legal avenues", including but not limited to lodging civil suits and police reports.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Procurri Corporation

A unit of Procurri Corporation's largest shareholder Novo Tellus yesterday launched a partial offer to acquire an additional 27.91 per cent of Procurri's shares at 36.5 cents per share.

Mainboard-listed Procurri, a provider of IT lifecycle services and data centre equipment, will remain publicly listed to provide an opportunity for shareholders to participate in the company's future financial performance, it said in a bourse filing.

The offer price represents an estimated premium of 32.7 per cent over Procurri's last traded price of 27.5 cents last Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES