Company briefs: Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts has obtained a US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) credit line from Bank of China, amid concerns over increased government oversight in Macau and the outlook for the world's biggest gambling hub.

The agreement also allows Wynn to borrow an additional US$1 billion under certain conditions, according to a filing.

Wynn said the funds will be used to refinance debt at Wynn Macau and its subsidiaries, as well as to pay for "ongoing working capital needs and for general corporate purposes".

BLOOMBERG

Citigroup

Citigroup has appointed Ms Rapheal Mun as the environmental, social and governance and sustainability head for its Asia-Pacific banking, capital markets and advisory division.

A statement yesterday said Ms Mun, a Singaporean, has been at Citi for 19 years and was a senior banker in its project and infrastructure finance team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She will relocate to Singapore from London to take up the job which is part of the bank's global sustainability and corporation transitions group.

REUTERS

Tesla

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will work with global regulators to ensure data security, chief executive Elon Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China yesterday.

"With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Mr Musk said in a video speech, adding that data security is not only the responsibility of a single company.

Tesla, which is making vehicles in Shanghai, is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

REUTERS