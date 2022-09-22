Company Briefs : Voyager Digital JD Sports Fashion SGX

Voyager Digital

Crypto exchanges Binance and FTX have come up with the leading bids for assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Binance's bid is about US$50 million (S$70.7 million), slightly higher than the competing bid from FTX, the report said.

Both Binance and FTX have been relatively unscathed by the crypto winter, even as companies like Coinbase Global and BlockFi have been forced to slash their headcount and cut costs.

REUTERS

JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion will pay former boss Peter Cowgill at least £5.5 million (S$8.8 million) as part of an exit deal after he was ousted in May amid concerns over the company's governance practices.

As part of the accord, Mr Cowgill is prevented from working for or advising any competitors to the British sports chain and he cannot solicit any of its employees, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Cowgill will be paid £3.5 million over two years for the first measure and £2 million over three years for the second. He is also receiving his salary, benefit and bonus up to his departure in May.

BLOOMBERG

SGX

The Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) has launched its foreign exchange (FX) electronic communication network, SGX CurrencyNode, after obtaining a recognised market operator licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SGX CurrencyNode offers market participants such as global banks, brokers and institutional investors access to multiple sources of over-the-counter FX liquidity anonymously through a single venue, SGX Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES