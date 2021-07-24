Company Briefs: Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars said yesterday that its sales in the first half of the year rebounded to surpass pre-pandemic levels, but warned that limited supplies of semiconductors would stall growth for the rest of the year.

The upscale Swedish brand, owned by China's Geely, saw sales rebound from the pandemic-affected period last year to reach 141 billion kronor (S$22 billion). In terms of volume, the carmaker sold 380,757 vehicles, a 29 per cent jump. After suffering a loss during the first half of the year, the company returned to profit with net earnings of 8.2 billion kronor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tesla

Tesla has written to Indian ministries seeking a big reduction in import duties on electric vehicles, a move it says will boost demand and generate revenue for the government, two sources said.

Its pitch, however, is likely to face resistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration which has championed high import taxes for many industries in a bid to boost local manufacturing. Other luxury automakers in India have also lobbied the government in the past to lower taxes on imported cars but have had little success due to opposition from rivals with domestic operations.

REUTERS

Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts, facing a potential shutdown of its entire Australian casino empire, lost a lifeline yesterday after its closest rival withdrew a A$12 billion (S$12 billion) merger proposal.

Star Entertainment Group scrapped its planned union after allegations of tax evasion and weak money-laundering controls at Crown, aired at a public inquiry, put the future of its competitor's flagship Melbourne casino in doubt.

Lawyers for the probe this week argued that Crown is not fit to run the facility, or even keep its gaming licence.

BLOOMBERG