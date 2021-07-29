Company briefs: Volkswagen; Visa; SoftBank

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is moving closer to a deal to buy Europcar Mobility Group after sweetening its offer for the car renter. Europcar is in talks with a consortium led by the German carmaker about a possible takeover at a price of 50 euro cents per share, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The bid would value the company at around €2.5 billion (S$4 billion).

There is no certainty as to the outcome of the discussions, Europcar said.

BLOOMBERG

Visa

Visa beat estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as vaccinations and reopening of economies spurred people to spend more on travel and entertainment, boosting volumes for the world's largest payment processor. Payment companies are seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as economic stimulus and rising vaccinations take effect, with the rise of e-commerce during lockdowns also driving up transactions. Visa reported a 34 per cent jump in third-quarter payment volumes on a constant dollar basis, while the number of transactions processed surged 39 per cent.

REUTERS

SoftBank

SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2 led a US$200 million (S$272 million) investment in Wiliot, a semiconductor company that is developing ways to gather data in manufacturing and logistics using battery-free, stamp-sized sensor tags. Vision Fund director Amit Lubovsky will join Wiliot's board, the Israel and San Diego-based start-up said in a statement. The Series C financing brings the total raised by the company to US$270 million and some of Wiliot's earlier investors, which include Amazon Web Services and Samsung Venture Investment, also joined the latest round.

BLOOMBERG