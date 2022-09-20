Company Briefs: Volkswagen Oyo Hotels Sun Life

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is looking to raise as much as €9.4 billion (S$13 billion) from the initial public offering (IPO) of its iconic sports-car maker Porsche in what could be Europe's largest listing in more than a decade.

The German carmaker on Sunday said it is seeking a valuation of €70 billion to €75 billion for the listing, below an earlier top-end goal of up to €85 billion, with the deal going ahead amid deep market upheaval.

European markets have been largely shut to IPOs this year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the region's energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation.

Oyo Hotels, the once high-flying Indian start-up, is reviving plans for a stock market debut after cost cuts and a recovery in travel helped it reduce losses.

The hotel-booking company filed fresh financial documents on Monday and is now targeting an IPO in early 2023, provided India's stock market continues to hold up and economic conditions improve.

Oyo, formally known as Oravel Stays, is internally working towards a January IPO as executives are encouraged by a pickup in demand, they said, asking not to be named discussing confidential plans.

Sun Life Singapore has signed an inaugural memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Community Chest to support charities and philanthropic giving in the community.

The MOU marks the first step in the international financial services organisation's newly unveiled corporate social responsibility strategy, which includes a donation of $500,000 over the next five years to support local non-profit and social causes.

Sun Life will work with the Community Chest to spread the importance of philanthropic giving in the high-net-worth community.

