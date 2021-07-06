Company briefs: Volkswagen; Hyundai Motor; Sinopec

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's Audi is setting itself ambitious profitability targets even as the luxury-car division expands its electric-vehicle sales efforts, Der Spiegel reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chief executive Markus Duesmann plans to make Audi the Volkswagen Group's biggest profit contributor, targeting a return on sales of more than 11 per cent in 2025, up from 5.5 per cent last year, the magazine said last Saturday.

Audi expects to sell more than two million cars this year and may target three million sold vehicles by 2030, the magazine said.

BLOOMBERG

Hyundai Motor

South Korea's Hyundai Motor has invested about US$100 million (S$135 million) to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery start-up, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

"As we have been investing in various companies related to electrification, our investment in SolidEnergy is part of that," an official at Hyundai Motor told Yonhap.

Founded in 2012, SolidEnergy Systems, or SES, was spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.

REUTERS

Sinopec

China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, said yesterday that it has started building a carbon capture, utilisation and storage project in east China, the largest of its kind in the country, as part of the refiner's goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The project involves capturing carbon dioxide produced from Sinopec's Qilu refinery in China's eastern Shandong province during a hydrogen-making process, and then injecting it into 73 oil wells in nearby Shengli oilfield, Sinopec said in a statement.

REUTERS