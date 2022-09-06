Company Briefs: Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's finance chief Arno Antlitz has said the planned listing of the Porsche sports car brand, set to be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings ever, is a "key element" for the German industrial giant's strategy. "The possible proceeds would give us more flexibility to further accelerate the transformation," Dr Antlitz said in an interview published on VW's intranet on Monday. The carmaker's management and supervisory boards are discussing on Monday if an initial public offering of the iconic brand at the end of the month or early next month should go ahead in increasingly troubled global markets.

BLOOMBERG

HSBC

HSBC is trimming the number of bankers focused on Chinese debt issuance amid a slump in bond deals from the world's second-largest economy.

Two vice-presidents, who covered China debt markets, are leaving the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

With that, the Hong Kong-based team covering Greater China debt capital markets will shrink to one managing director and five directors.

Despite the cuts, the lender maintains one of the largest China debt capital market groups among global banks.

BLOOMBERG

JP Morgan

JP Morgan plans to hire a team of retail bankers in Germany as the biggest US lender prepares to expand its international consumer business in pursuit of steadier revenue streams. In its first such foray outside the United States, it entered the British market with a digital-only retail offering last year and executives have signalled their aim is to expand this to other countries. JPMorgan is now tracking the success of the roll-out before making a decision on where and to what extent, a senior executive told Reuters. The hires in Germany could be used across different locations.

REUTERS