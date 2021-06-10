Company Briefs: Volkswagen

Volkswagen

German carmaker Volkswagen said yesterday it has been charged by French prosecutors over alleged cheating on emissions testing, the latest fallout from the "dieselgate" scandal. In a statement a day after French rival Renault announced it had also been charged in the inquiry, VW denied causing any "harm" to French consumers, though a source close to the investigation said it faces "deceit" charges. A court has ordered it to post €10 million (S$16.1 million) in bail as well as a bank guarantee of €60 million to cover potential compensation payouts, the source said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Shopee

Shopee, the e-commerce arm of South-east Asia's Sea, will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters. Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created yesterday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries.

A spokesman for Sea declined to comment.

Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in South-east Asia, launched a small presence in Brazil in 2019 as a pilot initiative of its cross-border team and has since been scaling up operations.

REUTERS

British Airways

British Airways and Ryanair Holdings face an investigation into whether they broke UK consumer rules by failing to offer refunds to customers for flights they could not take.

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority said it has opened enforcement cases against both airlines yesterday. The watchdog opened a probe into the airline sector last year, following concerns that during the Covid-19 pandemic, customers were denied refunds while unable to fly and instead were offered vouchers or the option to rebook flights.

BLOOMBERG