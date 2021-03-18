Company briefs: Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, the world's No. 2 carmaker, is worth €200 billion (S$320.7 billion), said chief executive Herbert Diess, confirming a previously stated target on the back of a 38 per cent share price increase so far this year.

Shares in Volkswagen, which owns the Audi and Porsche brands, rose as much as 8.4 per cent on Tuesday to their highest level since July 6, 2015, giving the carmaker a market valuation of more than €120 billion. Tesla, which sells only a fraction of the cars compared to its German rival, has a current market value of about US$680 billion (S$915.7 billion).

REUTERS

AirAsia

AirAsia Group has raised RM336.46 million (S$110 million) from TPG Capital executives, Aimia Inc and others through a private share placement, the Malaysian budget airline said yesterday as it looks to ensure liquidity this year. The airline raised the amount over two tranches by issuing 470.21 million new shares, representing 14.07 per cent of the group's total issued shares.

It said investment firm TPG Capital's founder and chairman David Bonderman and TPG Asia Partners, including Mr Tim Dattels and Mr Ganen Sarvananthan, invested in their personal capacity.

REUTERS

Squarespace

Squarespace said on Tuesday that it raised about US$300 million (S$404 million) in its latest funding round, valuing the website-building and hosting company at US$10 billion, less than two months after filing paperwork for a US stockmarket listing. New investors included Dragoneer, Tiger Global and D1 Capital Partners, the company said, adding that the proceeds will be used to fund its growth.

Squarespace submitted the paperwork in January without specifying if it would go public through a direct listing or a traditional initial public offering.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE