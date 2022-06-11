Company Briefs : Virgin

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is considering listing in Sydney as early as next year, underscoring the airline's faster-than-expected recovery since collapsing at the start of the pandemic.

The Bain Capital-owned carrier was profitable in April and an initial public offering (IPO) is possible next year, a spokesman said, confirming comments by Virgin Australia chief executive officer Jayne Hrdlicka to The Australian daily.

Ms Hrdlicka told the newspaper that an IPO next year was "not outside the realm of possibility".

BLOOMBERG

Nio

Chinese electric carmaker Nio said that in 2024 it will start making high-voltage battery packs that it has developed itself, as part of a drive to improve profitability and competitiveness to take on rivals such as Tesla.

Nio plans to start producing an 800-volt battery pack in the second half of 2024, its chairman William Li told analysts on a call on Thursday.

Most electric vehicles operate with 400-volt batteries while Porsche's Taycan electric cars are powered by 800-volt lithium-ion battery packs, which recharge faster.

REUTERS

Tesla

Tesla has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after chief executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric carmaker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas.

However, Mr Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the carmaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue last year.

The company cancelled the three events, originally scheduled for June 16, 23 and 30, without stating a reason.

BLOOMBERG