Company Briefs : Vicom

Vicom

Vehicle inspection and testing group Vicom reported a 30.9 per cent jump in net earnings for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, and has declared bumper dividends.

The ComfortDelGro Group subsidiary posted earnings attributable to shareholders of $34.7 million after tax on a 3.1 per cent rise in revenue to $100.1 million.

Directors have recommended a final dividend of 23.17 cents and a special dividend of 8.62 cents. The corresponding dividend in the previous financial year was 22.88 cents.

Much of the bottom line growth was from a net gain on the surrender of lease of a property at 18 Teban Gardens Crescent, which netted $7.7 million. Operating costs crept up by 2.3 per cent to $68.1 million, with utilities and communications posting the biggest increase.

Vicom said: "Barring further drops in certificate of entitlement prices, the vehicle testing business is expected to remain stable."

"We will continue to look at introducing new services in the non-vehicle testing business to mitigate any drop in demand resulting from the slowing Singapore economy," it added.

Nutryfarm International

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Nutryfarm International's 90 million yuan (S$18 million) acquisition of a 45 per cent stake in tech company First Linkage, over concerns about contractual workarounds to address foreign ownership restrictions.

In a regulatory filing released on Sunday, Nutryfarm said the market regulator highlighted considerations related to the significance of the business conducted through the workaround and the legality of the business or ownership structures used to comply with foreign ownership restrictions.

In March last year, Nutryfarm said it proposed to acquire First Linkage. First Linkage owns First Linkage HK, which in turns owns Beijing Zhonglian Shengtong Internet Technology. Zhonglian Shengtong provides exclusive technical and other services to the Shengyuantong Group, including education management consulting services, intellectual property licences, technical support and consulting services.

To comply with foreign ownership restrictions, Zhonglian Shengtong entered into certain "variable interest entity" agreements with the owners of Shengyuantong.

SGX cited a listing decision, which stated that a key concern with contractual arrangements that confer operational control and economic rights could expose issuers and minority shareholders to adverse impact if the authorities clamp down on those arrangements.