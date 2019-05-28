Company Briefs :UnUsUaL

UnUsUaL

Media company UnUsUaL posted a 31.7 per cent lift in net profit to $13.19 million for the 12 months to March 31, it reported yesterday.

Revenue rose 22.6 per cent to $56.93 million on the back of higher contributions from its promotions arm and other segments. Earnings per share clocked in at 1.28 cents compared with 0.98 cent a year ago.

The firm warned that the local and regional live entertainment industries remained competitive and challenging. "In this regard, we have established our plans for the next 12 months, which include the promotion and production of globally appealing shows in addition to our usual offerings of concerts by well-known artistes."

The counter closed down 1.5 per cent to 31.5 cents before the results were released.

IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare managing director and chief executive Tan See Leng will step down on Dec 31 to be replaced by former IHH executive Kelvin Loh, the firm said yesterday.

IHH said Dr Loh will join as CEO-designate and executive director "to undertake a transitionary process" from July 1. He will succeed Dr Tan on Jan 1.

Dr Tan's departure comes upon the completion of his contract period, said IHH. He was appointed managing director and CEO in January 2014 after two years as executive director. He has also been group CEO and managing director of Parkway Pantai since 2011.

Dr Loh, 45, joined IHH in 2008. He was CEO for Singapore operations but left in 2017 to become CEO of Columbia Asia Group.

Bukit Sembawang Estates

Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates recorded a loss of $11.6 million for the fourth quarter against a restated profit of $22 million a year earlier.

This was despite revenue rising 72 per cent to $56.5 million. Gross profit was down 19 per cent, mainly due to the reversal of costs no longer required in the previous year's fourth quarter, it said yesterday after markets closed.

The fourth quarter recorded $22 million in operating expenses, compared with $1.5 million a year earlier. This was due mainly to a $9.7 million impairment loss on property, plant and equipment relating to Fraser Residence Orchard and a $10 million allowance for foreseeable losses relating to Makeway View.

Loss per share for the quarter was 4.46 cents compared with a restated earnings per share of 8.48 cents in the previous year.

It has proposed a final dividend of four cents a share, unchanged from last year, and a special dividend of 18 cents a share, up from 14 cents.