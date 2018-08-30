Company Briefs: United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank is giving its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients preferential access to the e-commerce solutions of newly listed Synagie Corp, in a partnership between the two companies.

The new agreement will allow the bank's SME customers to manage their online sales channels more effectively for business growth.

The solutions under the deal include Synagie's Synagie.com, a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to integrate their sales and distribution in Singapore and Malaysia across multiple e-marketplaces such as Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee, as well as offline channels, using a single dashboard.

Synagie will also offer on-demand warehousing and fulfilment services on a pay-per-use basis.

Raffles Education Corp

A net fair value gain from its investment properties helped Raffles Education Corporation's net profit for the financial year ended June 30 swing into the black with a $10.7 million net profit, reversing from a $1.8 million loss last year.

The company said it benefited from a $53 million gain from its investment properties in Oriental University City and Oriental University of City Holdings (HK), a $7.7 million gain from the investment properties in Parramatta, Australia, and a $1.7 million gain from its investment properties in Bangkok, Thailand.

In total, the net fair value gain enjoyed was $64.9 million, up from $12.8 million a year ago.

Revenue edged up 0.6 per cent to $96.8 million while operating income shrank 61 per cent to $4.4 million.

The company also faced higher personnel, depreciation and amortisation and finance costs in the year.

Koufu Group

Food court operator Koufu Group said its net profit slipped 2.6 per cent to $6.16 million due to a reduction in finance income.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue crept up 1.2 per cent to $54.15 million. The gain was due mostly to more revenue from its outlet and mall management segment.

But finance income decreased by 83 per cent, mainly due to a fall in interest income from the convertible loan notes which were sold off last year as part of a restructuring exercise.

For the first-half year, net profit slipped 1.4 per cent to $12.4 million from the preceding year.

Revenue increased by 2.1 per cent to $109.2 million.