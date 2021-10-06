Company briefs: United Hampshire US Reit

United Hampshire US Reit

United Hampshire US Reit has proposed to acquire two grocery-anchored freehold assets in Pennsylvania and Virginia, United States, for US$78.3 million (S$106.3 million).

The acquisition is the Reit's first after its initial public offering in March last year, and is also its first entry into the two states.

The purchase price comprises US$52 million for Penrose Plaza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and US$26.3 million for Colonial Square Shopping Centre, Colonial Heights in Richmond, Virginia.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

McDonald's Corp

McDonald's Corp on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The burger chain also said it was working with non-profit Science Based Targets' initiative to revamp its existing climate change targets. It aims to lower absolute emissions by about a third for its suppliers and its nearly 40,000 company-run and franchised restaurants around the world by 2030.

McDonald's is one of the largest beef purchasers in the world. About 80 per cent of its total emissions come from its supply chain, in particular its use of beef, chicken, dairy and other proteins.

REUTERS

Tesla

Tesla is inflicting more pain on short sellers, and many of them are giving up. Shares of chief executive officer Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker have jumped 38 per cent since touching this year's low in March, sending bears rushing to cover their negative bets.

The percentage of stock borrowed by traders, a standard measure of short interest, has slumped to 1.1 per cent of Tesla's shares available for trading, according to IHS Markit as of last Thursday. That is the lowest since 2010, when the carmaker went public.

BLOOMBERG