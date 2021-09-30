Company briefs: United Airlines; Netflix; Lucid Group

United Airlines

United Airlines will dismiss nearly 600 employees who refused to comply with a requirement to be vaccinated for Covid-19, company officials said on Tuesday.

Besides the 593 workers who refused to get vaccinated, another 2,000 employees have also requested a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine requirement, company officials said. That is about 3 per cent of United's 67,000-person workforce. The United States carrier said it was pleased with the overall impact of the policy.

BLOOMBERG

Netflix

Neflix has bought video-game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space.

Night School Studio, the company's first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

The studio's games are available on Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs.

BLOOMBERG

Lucid Group

Lucid Group has started production of its debut electric car (left), with deliveries to begin at the end of next month. It will first focus on a US$169,000 (S$229,365) limited-production Dream Edition of the Air sedan, which can run 837 km on a charge.

The first battery-electric Air vehicles destined for customers rolled off the factory line in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Tuesday, said a company statement. The start-up is considered one of the most credible challengers to market leader Tesla, in part because Lucid claims world-beating range for its vehicles.

BLOOMBERG