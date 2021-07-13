Company briefs: United Airlines

United Airlines

Leisure travel on United States airlines now exceeds pre-pandemic levels and severely depressed business flying is expected to begin returning in autumn, United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said.

Air travel to many international destinations remains lower because of curbs, but transatlantic travel should break records by next summer, he said on Sunday.

While United has been able to bring workers back to handle the demand, some airport businesses and the US Transportation Security Administration's security screeners have not always been able to keep up, Mr Kirby said.

BLOOMBERG

Volvo Car Group

Sweden's Volvo Car Group has bought additional shares in electric carmaker Polestar. This takes its holdings in the company, which is controlled by Chinese carmaker Geely, Volvo's parent company, to 49.5 per cent.

The investment comes after Polestar raised US$550 million (S$743 million) in its first external funding round in April. "The move reflects Volvo Cars' strong conviction in Polestar's positioning and exciting potential in the high growth segment for premium electric vehicles," Volvo said in a statement.

REUTERS

Mitsubishi Motors

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors confirmed yesterday that it paid a €25 million (S$40 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over emissions fraud allegations earlier this year.

The German authorities last year raided 10 sites as part of a probe into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars, with prosecutors saying they had opened a fraud investigation. Mitsubishi Motors said yesterday that it was issued a fine notice of €25 million by the Frankfurt prosecutors office in late March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE