Company Briefs : Uniqlo

Uniqlo

Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported a 23 per cent jump in half-yearly operating profit and raised its full-year profit estimate.

Fast Retailing said yesterday that operating profit was 168 billion yen (S$2.1 billion) in the six months to February, against 136.7 billion yen a year earlier. The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 255 billion yen from 245 billion yen.

The average estimate in a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts was 262.9 billion yen.

REUTERS

Banyan Tree

Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC and Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts have signed a hotel management agreement to operate Dhawa Quy Nhon Vietnam, an eco-resort, upon its expected completion in 2023.

With an estimated total investment value of $100 million, Dhawa Quy Nhon Vietnam is the second phase of Pegasus Education Tourism Development. It sits on 10.5ha on tiered platforms that step down towards the seafront. It will have 240 rooms.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Chip Eng Seng

A subsidiary of developer Chip Eng Seng Corporation is set to sell two conservation shophouses in Tanjong Pagar Road and three units of shophouses in Geylang Road, the company said on Tuesday.

CES Capital Holdings entered into a sale and purchase agreement to sell its properties in Tanjong Pagar Road, occupying about 1,653 sq ft, the company said. The purchase price is nearly $10.7 million.

It also granted an option to purchase for three adjoining units of 2½-storey shophouses in Geylang Road, occupying about 3,290 sq ft, for $13.5 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES