Company Briefs: Unilever

Unilever

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope faces growing pressure to deliver a new strategy after investor dissent forced the Dove soap owner to walk away from a bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer products division.

Unilever on Wednesday abandoned its £50 billion (S$91.7 billion) pursuit of a business that includes brands like Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkiller, after the UK drugmaker rejected its approaches and Unilever's share price plunged. A deal for the Glaxo brands would have been Unilever's largest takeover and was intended to anchor the company's pivot to focus on consumer healthcare.

BLOOMBERG

Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group is preparing to raise its biggest European buyout fund, taking advantage of a rush of capital into private equity firms, said people with knowledge of the matter. The US investment firm could aim to raise about €7.5 billion (S$11.5 billion) for its Carlyle Europe Partners VI fund, one of the people said.

It plans to start fund-raising efforts later this year, they said, adding that Carlyle has not set a formal target for the new fund. Last year was a buoyant period for the private equity industry, with many of Carlyle's peers raking in ever-larger money pools while dealmaking by buyout firms hit the highest level in years.

BLOOMBERG

Deliveroo

Deliveroo saw the value of orders on its platform grow faster than expected in the fourth quarter, driving the food delivery company to hit the top end of its full-year guidance and providing a lift as its stock languishes since going public last year.

The London-based firm yesterday said full-year gross transaction value (GTV) rose 70 per cent year on year in constant currency, at the edge of the projected 60 per cent to 70 per cent range. GTV in the fourth quarter gained 36 per cent to £1.7 billion (S$3.1 billion). Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected gains of 28.3 per cent.

BLOOMBERG