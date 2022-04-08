Company Briefs: Uber

Uber

Uber Technologies' customers will soon be able to book long-distance travel on planes, trains and buses, reflecting the company's ambitions to become a travel "super app".

A pilot project being launched in Britain will integrate offers from travel partners into Uber's app "to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience", Mr Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for Britain and Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

Eventually, Uber will also offer hotel bookings.

BLOOMBERG

Twitter

A digital copy of the first-ever tweet - by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey - has been offered for almost US$48 million (S$65.3 million) on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, 16 times what the owner paid for it a year ago.

Mr Sina Estavi, chief executive of Malaysian blockchain service Bridge Oracle, announced on Twitter that he had put the NFT version of the March 21, 2006, tweet saying "just setting up my twttr" up for sale for 14,969 Ether.

He paid US$2.9 million for it in March last year.

BLOOMBERG

Didi

Didi Global is in talks with Haima Automobile about a partnership to manufacture electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant is also discussing potential partnerships with other carmakers, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision on the arrangement has been made, the people said.

Didi is facing a regulatory crackdown in China over its privacy and cyber-security practices.

BLOOMBERG