Company Briefs: Uber

Uber

Uber announced US$892 million (S1.2 billion) in quarterly profits on Wednesday on surging revenues, as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a strong demand recovery following the latest Covid-19 wave. The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from year-ago levels following an acquisition of logistics company Transplace. Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Disney

Disney+ added 11.8 million subscribers worldwide in its most recent quarter to reach 129.8 million, beating analyst expectations, as growth at the Disney-owned services Hulu and ESPN+ pushed its portfolio towards 200 million total subscribers.

Disney's theme parks also delivered blockbuster results in the three months that ended on Jan 1, the Omicron variant be darned, in part because of a new, paid line-skipping system.

NYTIMES

Evergrande Group

China Evergrande Group's chief executive officer sold bonds with a face value of US$128 million (S$172 million) in the early months of the developer's debt crisis, paring his exposure before the company's historic default.

Mr Hui Ka Yan sold the notes at prices ranging from about 36 US cents on the dollar to 52 US cents in late July and early August, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing on Wednesday. Some of the notes he sold now trade at about 10 US cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.

BLOOMBERG