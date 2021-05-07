Company briefs: Uber

Uber

Uber said its business is recovering from the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, although it continues to lose money.

The company said on Wednesday that revenue was US$2.9 billion (S$3.87 billion) in the first three months of the year, down 11 per cent from the same period a year ago. The decline in earnings included US$600 million that Uber has earmarked to pay for settlements with drivers in Britain, where the Supreme Court ruled in February that they should be classified as workers and be entitled to a minimum wage and vacation time.

NYTIMES

Amazon

Mr Jeff Bezos has sold about US$2.5 billion (S$3.3 billion) of Amazon.com stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than US$10 billion worth of shares last year.

He sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Mr Bezos plans to sell as many as two million shares, according to a separate filing. The world's richest person continues to hold more than 10 per cent of Amazon.com, the primary source of his US$191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BLOOMBERG

PayPal

PayPal has posted record quarterly profit as the online financial transactions service benefited from an e-commerce trend boosted by the pandemic.

The company on Wednesday said it made a profit of US$1.1 billion (S$1.47 billion) in the recently ended quarter, compared with US$84 million in the same period last year.

PayPal handled some 4.4 billion payment transactions in the quarter, with a total value of US$285 billion. Revenue in what the company said was its best first-quarter financial performance ever was US$6.03 billion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE