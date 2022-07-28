Company Briefs : Twitter

Twitter

Twitter said on Tuesday that it would hold a shareholder meeting on Sept 13 to vote on the proposed US$44 billion (S$61 billion) takeover offer by Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The plan, which was disclosed in a filing, comes as the world's richest person prepares for a legal showdown with Twitter in October for walking away from his offer to buy the social media company.

Separately, the company disclosed that in a move to cut costs, it had significantly slowed hiring in the second quarter and was being more selective with filling roles.

REUTERS

Toyota

Japanese carmaker Toyota plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah (S$2.5 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles (EVs), Indonesia's economics ministry said yesterday.

The South-east Asian country aims to become a global hub for producing and exporting EVs through processing its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore for use in lithium batteries.

A string of other global companies have already announced big investments in this area, including South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Group.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has named asset management expert Ulrich Koerner as its new chief executive, the latest sign of churn at the Swiss bank that yesterday announced a strategic review as it struggles to recover from a series of scandals.

Pressure had been mounting on chief executive Thomas Gottstein for months over the scandals and losses racked up during his two-year tenure.

News of the strategic review that will further curb its investment banking operations came as Credit Suisse posted a 1.59 billion Swiss franc (S$2.3 billion) second-quarter loss.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG