Company Briefs: Twitter Shein BYD

Tesla boss Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter to become its biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry. Twitter shares surged about 26 per cent in pre-market trading after the regulatory filing released yesterday. The stake is worth about US$2.89 billion (S$3.9 billion), based on last Friday's close.

Mr Musk, 50, polled his 80 million followers on Twitter last month, asking whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech. After more than 70 per cent said "no", he said he was giving serious thought to starting his own platform.

A Chinese fast-fashion company is seeking a valuation that could be more than the combined worth of high-street staples H&M and Zara.

Shein, an online-only retailer of inexpensive clothes, beauty and lifestyle products that pumps out over 6,000 new items daily, is in talks with potential investors for a funding round that could value the company at about US$100 billion (S$135 billion), Bloomberg News reported. Should the funding round succeed, it would make the decade-old brand about twice as valuable as Tokyo-based Fast Retailing Co, the owner of Uniqlo.

China's BYD said it has stopped production of fossil-fuelled vehicles since last month to focus on electric and hybrid cars amid Beijing's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution. It will still produce and supply components for petrol-fuelled vehicles and provide service and after-sales guarantees to existing customers.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 5.4 per cent yesterday. The company, which is backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said it was committed to building low-carbon and environmentally friendly vehicles.

