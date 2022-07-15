Company Briefs: TSMC Reenova Investment OKX

TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported better-than-expected earnings, the latest signal that electronics demand has held up better than feared. The world's largest contract chipmaker booked NT$237 billion (S$11.1 billion) in net income for the quarter ended June, compared with the average estimate of NT$219.8 billion.

TSMC's shares are down more than 20 per cent this year alongside a sector-wide sell-off. But Credit Suisse analysts said TSMC remained one of their top picks because of its market share gains and dominant position.

BLOOMBERG

Reenova Investment

Reenova Investment said in a bourse filing on Wednesday that one of its creditors, JW Venture Capital, has filed an application in the High Court to place the company under judicial management.

JW Venture Capital also proposed to appoint Mr Luke Furler and Ms Ellyn Tan of independent advisory firm Quantuma (Singapore) as "joint and several judicial managers to manage the affairs, business and property of the company", according to the filing. Reenova said it currently owes JW Venture Capital a sum of approximately $804,545.50.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

OKX

OKX has received a provisional virtual-asset licence in Dubai and plans to set up a regional hub in the city that has been trying to attract cryptocurrency companies from around the world.

The licence will allow OKX - one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume - to provide access to some products and services to investors in the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf nation is seeking to attract some of the world's biggest crypto and fintech companies - and firms including Binance and FTX have been granted licences in Dubai.

BLOOMBERG