Company Briefs : Toyota Ninja Van Oxley

Toyota

Toyota Motor has reached a settlement potentially worth US$150 million (S$210 million) to resolve US class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.

A preliminary settlement was filed on Wednesday night in federal court in Brooklyn. It requires a judge's approval.

The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps.

REUTERS

Ninja Van

Last-mile delivery player Ninja Van has announced that it will be investing US$50 million (S$70 million) in automation systems for parcel processing across key sorting hubs.

This will progressively retrofit nine of Ninja Van's regional parcel sorting hubs, with completion expected by the second half of 2024. The investment will see a 50 per cent improvement in the company's overall operational productivity across South-east Asia. It follows other automation technology already rolled out to key parcel sorting hubs.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Oxley

Oxley Holdings is proposing to distribute a dividend in specie of shares in Aspen (Group) Holdings held by Oxley, with shareholders receiving 23 Aspen shares for every 1,000 shares they hold. Aspen, listed on Singapore Exchange's mainboard, is based in Malaysia and engages in property development, glove manufacturing and the restaurant business. Its market capitalisation was $53.1 million as at Sept 2.

Oxley currently holds 101.3 million Aspen shares, representing about 9.4 per cent of the total number of issued shares.

THE BUSINESS TIMES