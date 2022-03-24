Company Briefs: Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor

Toyota announced a 100 billion yen (S$1.12 billion) stock buyback yesterday, delivering on a promise to flexibly repurchase shares and pay out stable dividends to shareholders.

With Toyota shares trading more than 10 per cent off recent highs, the Japanese automaker said it was taking the current stock price into account and being "more flexible" than ever in its implementation of buybacks, according to a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The buyback announcement comes with the automaker's shares having taken a hit in recent months as it faces a windfall of disruptions.

BLOOMBERG

Toshiba Corp

Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management has voted in favour of a shareholder proposal demanding Toshiba solicit buyout offers from private equity firms, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters yesterday.

Oasis also voted against the Japanese industrial conglomerate's plan to break itself up, said the source.

The upcoming vote at an extraordinary general meeting today marks a pivotal moment in a long-running battle between Toshiba management and its growing number of foreign shareholders. Each proposal needs 50 per cent of the vote to pass.

REUTERS

Lendlease Global

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit's private placement to raise at least $325 million was 3.3 times subscribed.

The upsized option was also exercised, bringing the total amount raised via the private placement to $400 million for the issue of 551.7 million new units.

There was strong interest from new and existing institutional investors as well as real estate specialist funds, which account for more than 80 per cent of total proceeds, the manager said in a bourse filing yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES