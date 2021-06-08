Company Briefs: Toshiba

Toshiba

Toshiba Corp yesterday said it will buy back up to 6 per cent of its outstanding shares worth around 100 billion yen (S$1.21 billion), in line with its plans to boost shareholder returns.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate will also allocate about 50 billion yen to pay a special dividend as "some shareholders, mainly retail shareholders, prefer dividends", it said. Toshiba, which has been under pressure from activist shareholders, last month promised to return to shareholders a surplus of 150 billion yen against the appropriate shareholder equity level.

REUTERS

Qantas

Qantas Airways has asked Australian law-enforcement agencies for details of an intelligence report that is said to suggest the airline has been infiltrated by organised criminal gangs importing drugs.

Qantas wrote to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the Federal Police, Border Force and Aviation and Maritime Security after Nine Entertainment publications said an intelligence operation called Project Brunello found potentially 150 employees had links to organised crime.

BLOOMBERG

Air Canada

Top executives at Air Canada will return their bonuses and share awards, the carrier said on Sunday, in response to "public disappointment" over executive compensation at the airline, which received government aid in April.

Air Canada said its chief executive, executive vice-presidents and the former chief executive, who retired in February, would return the bonuses and share appreciation units "in order to help address this unintended consequence". The carrier said it gave out C$10 million (S$10.96 million) in bonuses, mostly to middle managers.

REUTERS