Company briefs: Top Glove; Meta Platforms; Adidas

Top Glove Corp, the world's largest medical glove maker, yesterday said in a stock exchange filing that profit in the December-February period fell to RM87.55 million (S$28.7 million), down from a record RM2.87 billion a year earlier. Revenue fell 73 per cent to RM1.45 billion, the filing showed.

The results come a day after the Malaysian company postponed plans for a US$347 million (S$474 million) secondary listing in Hong Kong due to market uncertainty.

The company is dual-listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Meta Platforms falsely reassured investors that the impacts of privacy tweaks to Apple's iOS software for iPhones "were manageable" before it said last month it expects to lose US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) in ad revenue this year because of the changes, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit.

Meta executives failed to inform shareholders during earnings calls last year that the company's efforts to offset any financial hit were not working, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 60 Pension Trust claimed in a securities suit filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday.

Adidas forecast strong growth for the year even as revenue from Russia and former Soviet states is poised to drop by half amid the Ukraine war. Sales will grow by 11 to 13 per cent on a currency-neutral basis as demand for sneakers remains robust, the German company forecast yesterday.

Consumer companies face geopolitical challenges, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with brands including Adidas, Nike and Puma halting operations in the country. Adidas said the war is putting as much as €250 million (S$374 million) of revenue at risk.

