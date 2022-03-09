Company briefs: Top Glove; Lego; Adidas

Top Glove

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp has postponed a plan to raise US$347 million (S$473 million) in a Hong Kong listing because of elevated market uncertainty after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its managing director said yesterday. The company has a primary listing in Kuala Lumpur and a secondary one in Singapore.

"Due to the changing developments in the industry and the current equity market conditions, we have decided to give ourselves more time to pursue this exercise in Hong Kong," Mr Lee Kim Meow told Reuters, referring to the impact of "Russian military action" on market sentiment.

REUTERS

Lego

Lego's sales jumped 27 per cent last year - driven by new store openings in China and customers flocking back to its reopened shops - but they are expected to normalise this year, the toymaker said yesterday after halting shipments to Russia earlier.

The family-owned company said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the year, when sales of its colourful plastic bricks totalled 55.3 billion Danish kroner (S$11 billion).

It opened 165 new Lego stores last year, most of them in China, bringing the total number of Lego-branded stores to 832 worldwide.

REUTERS

Adidas

Adidas has halted sales in Russia, following other athletic-wear makers like Puma and Nike, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The German sports company said yesterday that it was suspending the operations of its stores and e-commerce site in Russia and stands "in solidarity with those calling for peace".

Adidas, in a separate move, replaced the head of its Chinese operations after the business struggled in the past year amid consumer boycotts and increased competition from local rivals.

BLOOMBERG