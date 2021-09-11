Company Briefs: Top Glove Corp

Top Glove Corp

Malaysia's Top Glove said yesterday that it has been allowed to resume sales to the United States, after Customs authorities lifted a year-long ban imposed for alleged forced labour found at the world's largest medical glove maker.

The US Customs and Border Protection had banned gloves made by the company in July last year, saying it had found cases of abuse of migrant workers.

In its latest statement, Top Glove said its disposable gloves would be admissible at all American ports from yesterday.

REUTERS

Del Monte Pacific

Del Monte Pacific posted a net profit of US$18.3 million (S$24.5 million) for the first quarter ended July 31, reversing from a loss of US$3.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 11.9 per cent to US$462.1 million, driven by higher sales in the US across almost all major segments, higher exports of S&W fresh pineapples as well as processed pineapples and other products.

The canned food brand is listed on the stock exchanges of Singapore and the Philippines.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts' auditor has warned that numerous money-laundering probes into the Australian casino operator and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cast "material" uncertainty over the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Crown has been embroiled in legal battles since allegations of money laundering at its Melbourne casino emerged in 2019.

In June, the country's financial crime regulator extended a probe into its flagship casino in Melbourne to also include its operations in Perth.

REUTERS