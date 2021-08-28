Company Briefs: Top Glove

Top Glove

Malaysian glove-maker Top Glove plans to renew its lapsed application to list in Hong Kong and pursue a dual primary listing, a stock market filing showed on Thursday.

Its plans were delayed, sources told Reuters in June, as Top Glove sought to resolve a United States import ban on its products because of forced labour practices that had spooked investors and bankers.

Top Glove said it has resolved any forced labour issues in its operations.

REUTERS

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive said on Thursday that its near-term profitability would suffer due to a decision to slash the price of its exercise bike and higher commodity and marketing costs.

The fitness equipment maker also introduced monthly financing options for its Bike+ and Tread products across all regions, as it looks to prevent a slowdown in its business after last year's home fitness boom.

The moves, aimed at making its bikes more affordable, will weigh on its performance in the first quarter.

REUTERS

JD.com

JD.com is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics Property Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is close to an agreement to acquire the stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm from the major shareholders, China Logistics chairman Li Shifa and RRJ Capital, the people said.

China Logistics said that Mr Li is in discussions about a possible sale of 26 per cent of the company.

BLOOMBERG