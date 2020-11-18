Company briefs: Top Glove

Top Glove

Shares in Top Glove companies tumbled yesterday after Malaysia tightened movement curbs in an area where the group's dormitories are located to enable targeted Covid-19 screening of workers and residents.

Top Glove Corp in Kuala Lumpur closed 2.78 per cent lower at RM7. In Singapore, the dual-listed stock lost 3.38 per cent to close at $2.29.

Roughly 15 per cent of Top Glove's total factory workforce, or about 2,500 workers, will be affected by the two-week curbs, analysts said.

The curbs are likely to add to Top Glove's woes after an American import ban hit two of its subsidiaries earlier this year.

REUTERS

Lum Chang

Engineering and service solutions firm Ellipsiz, as well as members of the family that controls construction firm Lum Chang Holdings, will offer to buy up remaining shares of the latter at 38 cents apiece, while keeping it listed.

The mandatory conditional cash offer was triggered after Lum Chang managing director David Lum's firm, Beverian Holdings, purchased a 0.21 per cent stake in Lum Chang at the highest price of 37 cents per share on the open market yesterday.

Besides the share acquisition, the low trading liquidity in the stock was another reason for the offer.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Samsung

Samsung Electronics is pouring US$116 billion (S$155.8 billion) into its next-generation chip business that includes fabricating silicon for external clients, which might help it close the gap with industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Samsung will mass produce three-nanometre chips in 2022, a senior executive at its foundry division told attendees at an invite-only event last month. That target means it is on a path to start churning out the industry's most advanced semiconductors the same year its Taiwanese rival expects to pass that milestone.

BLOOMBERG