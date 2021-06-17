Company briefs: Thai Airways

Thai Airways

Thai Airways International won court approval on Tuesday to restructure a debt load of US$12.9 billion (S$17 billion) as the airline, which is already in bankruptcy protection, seeks to turn around its fortunes.

The court ruling removes the last hurdle to the implementation of the plan, seen as critical for the carrier, which last year posted a record loss of about US$4.5 billion.

In its order, the Central Bankruptcy Court in Bangkok said it approved the rehabilitation plan. It did not make any changes to the plan that had been approved by creditors.

REUTERS

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Group is in talks with South Korean chip companies to help it reduce reliance on foreign supplies amid a global shortage that has halted assembly lines at carmakers around the world, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hyundai officials have met local "fabless" firms - which design chips but outsource manufacturing to the likes of TSMC and Samsung Electronics - as the company explores long-term strategies to better diversify its supply chain, according to two people at fabless firms who met Hyundai officials.

REUTERS

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, is in talks with suppliers to secure direct access to raw materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries via partnerships, one of its board members said.

Volkswagen is trying to extend its control over the industry's supply chain, which gives those with direct access to chips and lithium a decisive advantage to navigate bottlenecks and run plants at full capacity. The plan is also aimed at catching up with rivals, including Tesla and BMW, which have already struck supply deals with producers of lithium, the key ingredient in EV batteries.

REUTERS