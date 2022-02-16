Company briefs: Tesla

Tesla

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of five million shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov 19 to 29 last year, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The donation was worth US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion), based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks.

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

REUTERS

Keppel Corp

Keppel Corporation said a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Land, PT Kepland Investama, is in a civil action over ownership rights for land plots in Jakarta, where the International Financial Centre Jakarta Tower 2 building complex is situated.

It said in a bourse filing that an individual, Mr Raden Saleh Abdul Malik, has commenced civil action against PT Kepland and others, claiming he is the legal owner of the land plots measuring 17,000 sq m. Among other things, he is seeking compensation of 1.72 trillion rupiah (S$162 million) and foreclosure of the disputed land plots.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Advanced Micro Devices

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Monday that it has finalised the purchase of Xilinx in a record chip industry deal valued at about US$50 billion (S$67 billion), giving it an extra edge in the key data centre market.

The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia's decision to abandon its plans to buy SoftBank-owned Arm, citing regulatory hurdles.

AMD's transaction moved ahead with all necessary approvals for the acquisition, it said.

REUTERS