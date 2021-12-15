Company briefs: Tesla Gemini Trust FWD Group

Tesla

CEO Elon Musk has cut his Tesla stake further as he exercised additional options. He offloaded another 934,091 shares for about US$906.5 million (S$1.25 billion) to cover taxes on the exercise of 2.1 million options, according to regulatory filings on Monday.

He has already sold almost 12 million shares since a pledgeto get rid of 10 per cent of his Tesla stake - about 17 million shares without taking into account his exercisable options. Tesla's stock has lost 21 per cent since a peak in November as he has pared his stake. But Mr Musk still added almost US$98 billion to his fortune, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows.

Gemini Trust

Gemini Trust's head of the Asia-Pacific region Jeremy Ng has left the firm after less than two years, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The managing director had joined the United States cryptocurrency exchange in June last year, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Mr Ng declined to comment, and a spokesman at Gemini said they couldn't comment. The firm founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and recently valued at US$7.1 billion (S$9.7 billion) during a round of fund raising has been expanding in Singapore. Its application for a local licence is still pending with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the spokesman said.

FWD Group

Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group is nearing a deal to raise over US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) in a private placement as the Asian insurer prepares for a potential Hong Kong initial public offering after its US listing plan stalled, said people familiar with the matter. The firm would reach a valuation after the round of about US$9 billion, which would imply 1.2 to 1.3 times embedded value, the people said.

The proceeds would help FWD boost growth and reduce debt, the people said, adding that new investors are set to contribute over half of the private fund-raising deal.