Company Briefs : Tesla

Tesla

Tesla lost US$126 billion (S$173.7 billion) in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that chief executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his US$21 billion equity contribution to his US$44 billion buyout of Twitter.

Tesla's shares have been targeted by speculators after Mr Musk declined to disclose publicly where his cash for the acquisition is coming from.

The 12.2 per cent drop in Tesla's shares on Tuesday equated to a US$21 billion drop in the value of Mr Musk's stake, the same as the US$21 billion in cash he committed to the Twitter deal.

BLOOMBERG

Asahi

Shares in Asahi Group Holdings surged yesterday after the Japanese beer maker announced its first price increase for canned beer in 14 years and a range of other price hikes to cope with rising costs.

Retail prices on 162 items, mostly beer products, will rise between 6 per cent and 10 per cent from Oct 1, reflecting higher costs for materials, transportation and energy, it said on Tuesday after the market closed.

Consumer price pressures have mounted as the cost of fuel and other commodities soars in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and due to logistical snags caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

3M

3M trimmed its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday as demand for its disposable N95 masks slumped in the face of waning Covid-19 cases and the company continues to grapple with surging inflation.

The biggest US producer of masks saw a decline in disposable respirator sales amid the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The company's challenges around supply chain constraints, semiconductor shortages and raw materials have been aggravated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 3M last month halted operations in Russia.

REUTERS