Company briefs: Tesla

Tesla

Electric-car maker Tesla on Wednesday raised prices of its US Model Y sport utility vehicles and Model 3 Long Range sedans by US$1,000 (S$1,400) each, and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by 10,000 yuan (S$2,100), according to its website.

The United States price of the carmaker's Model Y Long Range car has jumped 20 per cent from January last year, along with a 10.6 per cent hike for its Model 3 Long Range sedan during the same period.

The move comes amid surging raw material costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS

Amazon

Amazon said on Wednesday its board had approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant's common stock and authorised a US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) buyback plan, sending the company's shares up 7 per cent in extended trading. This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and it will give investors 19 additional shares for every share they hold. Trading based on the new share price will begin on June 6.

Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Google's parent Alphabet last month. Several mega-cap companies such as Apple, Tesla and Nvidia have split their stocks since 2020.

REUTERS

Z Holdings

SoftBank Group's Z Holdings unit is betting on non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and its PayPay service to drive growth as it invests aggressively to expand its global presence. SoftBank merged Line Corp, one of Asia's most popular messaging apps, and Yahoo Japan last year to create an e-commerce and social media giant to compete with global tech leaders. The enlarged firm, Z Holdings, now plans to launch an NFT marketplace in 180 countries this spring and is spending large sums of money to double fintech unit PayPay's users to 90 million, according to the firm's top executive.

BLOOMBERG