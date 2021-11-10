Company Briefs: Tesla

Tesla

Even by the standards of Elon Musk - who said in 2019 his Twitter feed had pretty much descended into nonsense - last weekend's poll on whether he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock was outlandish. After a clear majority (58 per cent) of 3.5 million Twitter users voted yes, Tesla shares fell the most in eight months in New York on Monday - by up to 7.3 per cent.

The stake would be valued at about US$21 billion based on the 170.5 million Tesla shares he holds. Mr Musk has a long history of using Twitter and his legions of fans on the platform to stoke interest in Tesla and his other ventures.

BLOOMBERG

Netflix

Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like feature aimed at kids, its latest bid to attract younger viewers to its platform and help them discover programming. The Kids Clips feature, appearing on Netflix's iOS app, will show short videos from the company's existing library of children's programmes and movies.

Netflix plans to add new clips daily, based on its current and future offerings. It is experimenting with new features that can expose customers to more titles in its catalogue. The move is also an attempt to reach the kind of viewers who might normally watch TikTok or short clips on YouTube.

BLOOMBERG

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment, the world's largest theatre chain, is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency in a fresh nod to the meme investors who have sent its stock soaring over 2,000 per cent this year.

The company is also talking with Hollywood studios about creating commemorative non-fungible tokens related to major films.

The company started accepting cryptocurrency for gift cards and is working on taking the payments on its website and mobile app, chief executive Adam Aron said.

BLOOMBERG