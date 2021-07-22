Company briefs: Tesla

Tesla

Electric carmaker Tesla plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles (EVs) later this year, chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla's fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in start-ups for networks as they rush new EV entrants to market.

"We're making our supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Mr Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time, Tesla's charging network will be opened to other EVs in all countries.

REUTERS

BMW

BMW said on Tuesday that nearly all its German plants were affected by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that are currently preventing the luxury carmaker from completing around 10,000 cars.

The Munich-based company earlier this month said the bottleneck, which has affected carmakers around the world, has already led to 30,000 vehicles in lost production so far this year.

REUTERS

United Airlines

United Airlines turned in another loss in the second quarter but expects profits to return in the second half of this year as travel picks up, it reported on Tuesday.

The US passenger carrier lost US$400 million (S$547 million) in the quarter ended June 30, a big improvement over the first quarter when it lost US$1.4 billion. Revenue rose to US$5.5 billion, but is still down by more than half compared with the same three months of 2019 before the pandemic hit. A full recovery in the business is not expected until 2023, United said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE